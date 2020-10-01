TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $64.96 on Thursday. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.14.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

