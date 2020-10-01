Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $56.81 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

