Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

Tomtom NV (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 444.0 days.

TMOAF stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76. Tomtom has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.64.

Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tomtom in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

