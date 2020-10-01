Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 1,050,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.5 days.

TRMLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

