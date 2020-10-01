Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 135,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 34,817 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,586. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

