Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 135,787 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 34,817 call options.
Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BBBY traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,586. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
