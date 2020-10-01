Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in September

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

