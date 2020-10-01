Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

TMICY stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.42. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Analysts predict that Trend Micro will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

