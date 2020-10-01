Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TMICY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.
TMICY stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.42. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.
