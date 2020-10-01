TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBK. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,692. The stock has a market cap of $728.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

