Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $15.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.70. 67,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.23.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

