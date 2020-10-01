Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Gap Down to $40.67

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.67, but opened at $37.75. Triton International shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 44,670 shares traded.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Triton International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

