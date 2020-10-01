TYMLEZ Group (ASX:TYM) Insider Buys A$40,000.00 in Stock

TYMLEZ Group (ASX:TYM) insider Daniel O’Halloran bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.00 ($28,571.43).

Daniel O’Halloran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Daniel O’Halloran bought 1,078,035 shares of TYMLEZ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,462.45 ($53,901.75).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.03.

Tymlez Group Limited engages in the software development business in Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, and the United States. The company provides blockchain software solution platform that enables businesses to develop, deploy, and manage blockchain applications algorithms. It offers Tymlez Platform that develops various blockchain-based applications.

