UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,750” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,935 ($25.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,802.95 ($23.56).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 940.20 ($12.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,419.50 ($31.62). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.36%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

