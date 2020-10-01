Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,709. Unilever has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

