United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Sidoti cut their target price on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Fire Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFCS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.63 million and a PE ratio of -5.45.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -122.22%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

