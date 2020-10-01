United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 64.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UG opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

