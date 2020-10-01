United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UUGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Utilities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS UUGRY traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.50.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

