Universa Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Universa has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $57,663.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. During the last week, Universa has traded up 32.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

