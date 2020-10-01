US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on USCR. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
USCR opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.61. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About US Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.