US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USCR. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

USCR opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.61. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Concrete by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

