US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,886,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,206 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,212,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,552,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.20 and a beta of 1.46. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.