US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
NYSE USX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,621. The company has a market capitalization of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
