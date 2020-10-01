US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives $8.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE USX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.36. 1,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,621. The company has a market capitalization of $409.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $611,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,805 shares of company stock worth $1,190,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

