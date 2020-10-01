Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 384,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLNCF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James cut Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Valens GroWorks alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Valens GroWorks has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58.

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Valens GroWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens GroWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.