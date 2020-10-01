Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,532.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,918 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,784,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,914,000 after buying an additional 711,754 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 168.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 451.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 295,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,069.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 259,601 shares in the last quarter.

