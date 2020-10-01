Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,612,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

VXUS stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

