Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VREX. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.
NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.