Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VREX. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

