Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Robert Charles Kopple Purchases 111,500 Shares

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) insider Robert Charles Kopple purchased 111,500 shares of Velocity Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,467.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,124,572 shares in the company, valued at C$1,386,222.62.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Charles Kopple bought 85,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,919.34.

On Monday, August 24th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

CVE:VLC opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and a PE ratio of -25.00.

Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Velocity Minerals

Velocity Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties internationally. The company has an option to acquire interests in the Rozino and Ekuzya projects, as well as regional exploration in the 163 square kilometers Tintyava property located in Bulgaria. Velocity Minerals Ltd.

