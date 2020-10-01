Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Vertex Resource Group shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$28.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.90 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

