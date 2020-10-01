Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $202,669.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $202,669.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00443348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,171,144 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

