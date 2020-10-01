Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

VIPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 168,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,508. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $1,670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $5,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 143.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

