Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:SPCE opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,279 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

