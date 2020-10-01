Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,400 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the August 31st total of 7,951,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 768.8 days.
OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Vitasoy International has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.62.
About Vitasoy International
