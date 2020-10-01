VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.47. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 84.97% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

