Volvere (LON:VLE) Announces Earnings Results

Volvere (LON:VLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (56.10) (($0.73)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:VLE opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.64) on Thursday. Volvere has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,475.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,406.93.

Get Volvere alerts:

About Volvere

Volvere plc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in acquisitions and turnarounds. The firm prefers to invest in public and private companies that are in distress and prefers undervalued or under-performing assets. The firm invests in the security solutions and online marketing and data segements.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Volvere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.