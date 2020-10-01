Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $124.20. 131,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,601,864. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $224.22 billion, a PE ratio of -200.47, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

