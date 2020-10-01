Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Cacti Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76,944 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 7.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $62,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,601,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.22 billion, a PE ratio of -200.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

