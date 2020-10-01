WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Shares of WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. WeedMD shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 41,256 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on WeedMD from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that WeedMD Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

WeedMD Company Profile

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

