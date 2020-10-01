Wells Fargo & Company Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $232.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $222.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.88.

SYK opened at $208.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stryker by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

