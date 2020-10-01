West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. West High Yield WHY Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 11,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

West High Yield WHY Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

