WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WEX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in WEX by 40.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in WEX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in WEX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

