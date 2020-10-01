WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,673 ($21.86).

SMWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,535 ($20.06) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMWH traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 953 ($12.45). 414,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,115. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,078.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,074.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.10. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.76).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.