William K. Beckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director William K. Beckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total value of C$10,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,972.14.

Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -348.33.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

XBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

