William K. Beckett Sells 2,500 Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director William K. Beckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.22, for a total value of C$10,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,699,972.14.
Shares of CVE XBC opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.59. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -348.33.
Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
