Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Short Interest Update

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $45.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Williams Industrial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $72.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

