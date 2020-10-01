WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Update

WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WCAGY stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.36.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

