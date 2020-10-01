WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CXSE stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.78. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $117.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd.

