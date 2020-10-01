Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 284.1 days.

OTCMKTS WOLWF opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

