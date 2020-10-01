WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Johnson Rice

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WPX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Shares of WPX opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

