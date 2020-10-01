Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in September

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,300 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 3,614,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNMF. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

