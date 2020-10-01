Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Sells C$411,000.00 in Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.
CVE XBC opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a market cap of $425.59 million and a P/E ratio of -348.33.
Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xebec Adsorption Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
