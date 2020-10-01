XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research started coverage on shares of XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEKE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Get XPeng alerts:

NASDAQ BEKE opened at $61.30 on Monday. XPeng has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.