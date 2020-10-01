Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.91. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,520 shares.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xtant Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

