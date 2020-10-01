YGGDRASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $71,162.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $662,499.13 and $71,162.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00261824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.01617070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00182547 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

